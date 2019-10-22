My Hero Academia Shares Endeavor’s Goal for Midoriya, Bakugo, and Todoroki

My Hero Academia‘s manga has shifted its status quo in several major ways over the last few arcs of the series, and the world is still feeling the effects of All Might’s retirement. The students of U.A. Academy have started their mandatory work studies as the villain world prepares for a major attack in four months, and as the new top hero, Endeavor is taking it upon himself to make sure that his three new interns, Shoto Todoroki, Katsuki Bakugo, and Izuku Midoriya are ready for the major war to come. It’s going to be a real all hands on deck situation.

Chapter 247 of the series sees Endeavor take the first real steps toward making this happen as he gears the three pupils for action. His goal is to make sure that their ready, but his immediate challenge to them is to get a grip on the world around them enough so that they might take down a villain faster than he can.

The chapter begins with Endeavor learning more about what each of the three boys actually wants for their work under Endeavor, and it’s pretty clear cut. Midoriya wants to better use his quirks without overexerting his body, Todoroki wants to better set himself aside from his father’s shadow, and Bakugo wants to learn more about what he lacks. Learning all of this, Endeavor begins to plan.

He mentions that his agency focuses on rescue, evacuation, and battle. He emphasizes that the three of them need to better understand their home turfs so that they’re aware of even the smallest problems, get to the scene faster than anyone else, keep damage to a minimum, and keep bystanders at a safe distance.

Endeavor mentions that while at U.A. they learn about the kinds of knowledge it takes to be a hero, and under him they’ll get the experience. Through this work study, Endeavor’s hoping that the three of them will grow in all of these ways. With only four months until everything pops off, hopefully they do.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.