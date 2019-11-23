My Hero Academia Seemingly Confirms Toya Todoroki’s Status

One of the many theories fans have had over the course of My Hero Academia‘s development is whether or not Dabi is secretly a member of the Todoroki family. Because the mysterious villain has such a powerful flame quirk, and such a mysterious origin that the series has yet to explore, the fervor has been built to a high degree wondering whether or not he was actually the missing sibling, Toya Todoroki. But the latest arc of the series not only seems to explore this idea, but might have also put it to bed.

Chapter 250 of the series is further pulling at the threads of the Todoroki family, and it seems that much of Natsu’s pain and hatred for his father stems from the fact that he blames him for Toya’s death…which might be putting that Dabi theory to rest.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Chapter 250 of the series sees Fuyumi explain why Natsu and Endeavor’s interaction was so awkward and prickly during their dinner party together with Midoriya and Bakugo, and she begins to reveal more about Shoto’s older brother, Toya. She mentions that Natsu and Toya were close and always playing together, but things started to fall apart when their mom got sick.

Her condition got worse, and Shoto couldn’t visit her anymore. But Fuyumi says that now their mother is starting to move beyond this, and even Shoto is slowly getting closer with their dad, but Natsu has yet to do so. He blames Endeavor for Toya’s death, but Fuyumi doesn’t go into further detail. So while this confirms Toya Todoroki has passed, there’s still an air of mystery behind this.

Considering how the series has not shied away from depicting important deaths in the series, there’s a chance we’ll get one in the future. Because this theory is still going to continue unless Horikoshi spells it out completely. Until the series outlines how Toya has died, and confirms that Dabi is not connected to the family in the slightest, there’s still going to be questions. It’s built up to such a point that a reveal one way or the other is absolutely needed.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.