My Hero Academia Promo Teases One Pro Hero’s Anguish

After the villains in My Hero Academia had gotten much stronger, fans of the manga have been waiting on pins and needles to see how it all shakes out when the villains finally make their move on the hero world. Recent chapters have teased that they will be making their move in a short time, and as chapters continue to tease potential deaths, they have been wondering just whether or not the series would be killing off one of the major pro heroes soon. As the latest chapters continue to explore Endeavor’s intense family life, the next chapter will seemingly pile that on.

A new promo for Chapter 253 of the series (as spotted by @aitaikimochi on Twitter) teases that we’ll be exploring a different side of a pro hero in the next chapter, “What exactly is the heavy anguish that’s gripping THAT hero?”

Preview teaser for BNHA Chapter 253 from WSJ Vol. 1: “What exactly is the heavy anguish that’s gripping THAT hero?” WSJ Vol. 2 will have center color movie countdown art!

WSJ Vol. 3 will also come w/ a booklet called “Book in Book Hero Strides” with Deku & Bakugou on the cover! — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) December 2, 2019

This tease is incredibly vague, so there’s no quite telling what this “anguish” is exactly referring to. It could be exploring All Might further in order to prepare us for his likely death in the future, but it might actually be referring to Endeavor and the past of his son, Toya. One of the major threads of the current Work Study arc is how the Todoroki family is still recovering from their traumas, and much of it stems from Toya Todoroki’s death. But it has yet to be officially revealed how Endeavor is tied into it, and why his son Natsu blames him for it.

The next chapter could very well explore this anguish, and finally explain some things for fans that they have been questioning for quite some time. As the manga is preparing for an even bigger war between the heroes and villains than ever, now’s the perfect time to do some more emotional exploration before everything explodes.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he's eventually scouted by the world's best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.