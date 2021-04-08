My Hero Academia Fans Are Beyond Ready for Chapter 308 to Arrive

✖

After a brief delay, it looks like things are back on track for My Hero Academia. The manga is set to bring out its next chapter this week, and all eyes are on the much-awaited release. Izuku is set to battle a big baddie when he returns to print this weekend, and fans are taking to social media to share their theories for the big comeback.

If you head to Twitter or Tumblr, you will find fans geeking out over My Hero Academia chapter 308, but we recommend you avoid the tag for now. A set of alleged spoilers for the manga have gone live, and they can easily slip past you if you're not careful. This would most certainly ruin a reader's day if they are trying to avoid leaks, so you should be aware of that!

(Photo: Shueisha)

Still, there are some pockets of the Internet you can visit safely. My Hero Academia fans are deep into their theories of what will happen in chapter 308. After all, the manga's latest chapter did set up a major fight for Izuku. The boy is on his own now after leaving UA Academy, and all of society is turned upside down. When he spots a friend in trouble, Izuku stands between him and Muscular to save the day, so it seems our boy will be fighting this nasty foe soon. And given how Izuku is looking these days, it seems he has some new powers up his sleeves to show off.

My Hero Academia's new chapter will debut this coming Sunday in the United States. You can read it for free online through Shonen Jump's digital catalog at Viz Media.

What do you think of this latest My Hero Academia arc? Will you be checking out this latest chapter?