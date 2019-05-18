My Hero Academia Creator Shares Adorable Look at Class 1-A’s Morning Routines

Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia has plenty of fan-favorite character personalities and designs, but one of the more hilarious elements that the series has never quite addressed before is how exactly each of the characters pulls together their hero looks. Donning a hero costume is one of the most important aspects of becoming a full-fledged hero, but no one can stay that way 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Horikoshi recently shared an adorable sketch of some Class 1-A favorite during their morning routines, and it shows fans a whole new side of these heroes in training as they get ready to take on the day.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It seems Horikoshi was inspired to share these sketches of Class 1-A due to the recent events of the manga. The most current arc of the series has been focused on Shigaraki and the League of Villains as they take on an even stronger villainous faction, so it has been quite a while since fans have seen Midoriya and the others. Needing a palette cleanser more so than fans, Horikoshi had to put these sketches out there.

Highlighting Midoriya and Bakugo in one sketch, the other sketch shows how Mineta, Kaminari, and Kirishima put their unique hairstyles together every morning. There are also hilarious looks at Midoriya and Todoroki’s bedhead situation, but Todoroki is fawned over by Ashido and Hagakure because he’s handsome even in this more scraggly state.

Fans should try their best to enjoy these sketches, because there’s no real telling when U.A. will become the focus of the series again. The series is midway through its latest villain arc, and there’s no signs of stopping just yet.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

Now’s the best time to jump into the series if you have yet to do so as My Hero Academia Season 4 is officially scheduled to premiere this October. It’s one of the biggest anime releases of the year overall, and My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.