My Hero Academia Creator Hypes Class B's Best Girls in New Sketch

My Hero Academia is giving Class 1-B and the other hero students some shine with the latest episodes of the sixth season, and the original creator behind it all is hyping some of the major best girl standouts with some special new art! The sixth season has been quite the terrible one for the heroes thus far as Tomura Shigaraki and the other villains have challenged them more than ever before. At the same time, the hero students have gotten to have more time in the spotlight as they have been forced to join the fight in full following the heroes' many losses.

My Hero Academia made sure to give Class 1-B's students some big moments as Momo Yaoyorozu and the others formed a major plan to try and stop Gigantomachina's rampage, but the newest episode unfortunately revealed that their efforts were in vain as they continue to see the monster charge forth. It's here we got some small moments from Class 1-B's Kinoko Komori and Setsuna Tokage, and series creator Kohei Horikoshi dropped some special new art for the two:

Following showing off more of Class 1-A and 1-B's various skills as they have grown over the last few years since becoming hero students in full during the fifth season of the series, Season 6 has seen the various students using their quirks to work with one another as they tried to take down Gigantomachia. But the season and fight against the villains is far from over, and it's a reality that is crushing the young heroes in the current episodes of the series.

As My Hero Academia Season 6 continues and reaches the climax of the Paranormal Liberation Front War arc, the hero students will be tested more so than ever before. The anime's really only getting started from this point on, and if you wanted to check it out as the new episodes hit, you can now find My Hero Academia now streaming with Crunchyroll along with the first five seasons of the series too.

