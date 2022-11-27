My Hero Academia Season 6 Drops Bakugo's Worst Cliffhanger Yet

My Hero Academia Season 6 has pushed Izuku Midoriya and the other heroes to the brink in the latest string of episodes, and the cliffhanger from the newest episode of the series has pushed Katsuki Bakugo further than ever before with his worst moment yet! Deku and Bakugo had been thrown into the big fight against Tomura Shigaraki as the villain continues to demonstrate how much he's changed thanks to All For One and Dr. Garaki's experiments, but things have really only gotten worse as the fight has rolled on. The heroes haven't been able to do any real damage just yet.

Things only got even tougher for Bakugo and the other heroes as they were forced to look on as Deku continued to push himself alone against Shigaraki's power. When the villain regained the use of his various powers, only Bakugo was aware of the true danger that Deku had faced knowing the villain was after his One For All power. This led him to making a quick decision as the newest episode came to an end, and move faster than his body could even react to.

What Happened to Bakugo in the Newest Cliffhanger?

Episode 122 of My Hero Academia saw Bakugo growing frustrated over the fact that Deku has continued to outreach him in terms of speed and power. He's forced to watch as Deku continues to use One For All in order to outlast against the villain as much as he can, but at the same time he knows that if given a window, the villain could steal away the power he's been seeking the most. And when that moment happens, Bakugo moves heroically before his body could adjust.

READ MORE: My Hero Academia Season 6 Debuts Bakugo Poster | My Hero Academia Creator Gets Emotional With New Deku and Bakugo Sketch

Noting that he moved before he realized much like Deku once did when saving his life, Bakugo takes a piercing attack from the All For One controlled Shigaraki as the episode comes to an end. This would have been the moment where One For All could have been stolen, so Bakugo not only saved Deku in this moment but the rest of the heroes too. Now it's just a matter of seeing whether or not he survives.

What did you think of Bakugo saving Deku in My Hero Academia's newest Season 6 cliffhanger? What do you think it means for the next episode? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!