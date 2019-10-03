My Hero Academia Fan Perfectly Combines Sero, Spider-Man in New Cosplay

There is no secret behind My Hero Academia‘s love for superheroes. Not only is the series focused on all things Pro Hero, but its creator studied some classic characters to brings his to life. Kohei Horikoshi is a well-known fan of Marvel and DC, so it makes sense fans would cross the universes over. And thanks to one fan, the world knows what could happen if Spider-Man were to fuse with Sero.

Over on Reddit, a fan known as goodbye_eli shared their impressive take on the heroes. They decided to take Sero from My Hero Academia and turn him into Spider-Man with some clever cosplay customizations… and a surprising lack of tape.

As you can see above, the cosplay shows the fan dressed in a skin-tight bodysuit similar to the one which Spider-Man wears. The outfit uses a face mask which would make Peter Park happy, and the Marvel star’s eye lenses are present. His signature spider log is also included on the suit, but then things get very different from there.

Rather than using the usual red-and-blue color scheme, this suit is black and gold. These are the colors which Sero has on his Hero Costume, and the blocking translates well in this crossover. In fact, the only thing fans question is the lack of spider webbing on this tight suit, but that is about it. In every other way, this cosplay mash-up is pretty unbeatable.

Of course, fans of My Hero Academia will know why this cosplay works so well. It is all thanks to Sero and his particular Quirk. The hero has the ability to produce tape from his joints which gives him powers similar to Spider-Man. Rather than webbing, Sero can swing around Tokyo on cellophane tape, so this mash-up has been a long time coming.

Do you approve of this crossover cosplay…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with both a fourth season of the anime and second big anime film too.