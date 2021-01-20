My Hero Academia Cosplay Presents A Ghostly Todoroki

✖

My Hero Academia has a lot of fan-favorite heroes and villains in the years that we've been witnessing the adventures of the students in UA Academy, but perhaps one of the most beloved is Shoto Todoroki, and one fan has created an amazingly unique take on the son of Endeavor. With the fifth season of My Hero Academia's anime set to release in the spring of this year, expect some big things for Todoroki as he will battle alongside his classmates in a fight against Class 1-B to further their goals of becoming professional crime fighters!

In the manga, the War Arc was especially hard for Shoto and his family, as it was revealed that Dabi, the cruel member of the League of Villains, was in fact Shoto's brother and the son of Endeavor who was thought to have died years back. Though a giant battle between Endeavor, Shoto, and Dabi didn't take place in the War Arc, the secrets of Dabi's origin were revealed to the public and as a result, the world of heroes was struck a blow from which they might never recover. As Endeavor attempts to heal from his physical wounds, the Todorki clan is going to have some deep emotional injuries to overcome as the story of My Hero Academia moves forward!

Instagram Cosplayer Saiya Cosplay shared this impressive new take on Shoto Todoroki, giving the student of Class 1-A a more feudal Japan/ethereal look to the young hero who has the ability to manipulate both fire and ice and has been in a rough patch thanks to the current events of My Hero Academia's manga:

When last we left Todoroki in the fourth season of My Hero Academia, he was helping his friends in putting together a performance for the Cultural Festival, which involved both him and his fellow students of Class 1-A forming a band in order to rock some serious socks off. The season also saw Shoto finally getting his provisional license, a big step into becoming a professional hero.

