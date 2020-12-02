My Hero Academia Finally Allows Todoroki to Question Dabi About Their Past

✖

My Hero Academia has an entire war between superheroes and supervillains erupting all over Japan, but right now, fans are on the edge of their seats for some intimate family drama. As the League of Villains collided with No. 1 hero Endeavor and a squad of top heroes (including Izuku Midoriya and Bakugo), Dabi decided the moment was right to reveal a major secret: he's Endeavor's son, Toya Todoroki. Things have been busy as Tomura Shigaraki and his Gigantomachia monster have finally linked up and regrouped, but in the latest My Hero Academia chapter, Dabi finally gets a moment to talk with his little bro, Shoto Todoroki!

Warning: My Hero Academia Chapter 292 SPOILERS Follow!

Best Jeanist arrived on the scene just in time to save Endeavor, Shoto, Bakugo, Deku, and the rest of the heroes from being taken out by Dabi and the League of Villains. Jeanist snares the villains in a massive fabric thread trap, but it's not enough to hold Dabi's flames at bay. Dabi severely burns Big 3 member Nejire Hado, just as an example to Endeavor of the dark legacy he created. Dabi's taunts push Shoto over the edge, causing him to jump in and face his brother, with both the flames and ice necessary to counter Dabi.

Dabi being Dabi, it's not just enough fr him to face-off with Shoto on the battlefield - he has to mind-screw his little brother in the process. Needless to say, Shoto is still reeling from finding out the truth about his family and is getting angrier by the second, as he pieces recent history together - like the Nomu attack on Endeavor that almost killed his third son, Natsu. Shoto tries to remind Dabi of how Natsu was the brother Toya cried to every day - but Dabi is having none of it:

"'Amost killed?' What a shame," Dabi says to Shoto. "That would've really hurt Endeavor."

Shoto loses it at that point, straight-up asking Dabi "Are you freaking insane?!"

Dabi's short answer: yes.

"Sure am, Shoto. See your brother's not so big on 'feelings' anymore. And now I get to kill you after all."

The Dabi vs. Shoto battle is something that My Hero Academia fans have been waiting years for, ever since the Dabi-Todoroki theory first became popular. Now it's about to go down, and like the best duels, it's the personal connection and dialogue between these two firebrand brothers that are as exciting as the action of seeing them go to war.

You can read new My Hero Academia manga chapters FREE Online. Season 5 of the anime is in production.