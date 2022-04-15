My Hero Academia Cosplay Unleashes Red Riot

My Hero Academia is currently telling the story of what might be the final battle between the heroes of UA Academy and the villains following All For One, with Kohei Horikoshi noting that there was around “one year” left of story remaining. With heroes like Deku, Uravity, and Froppy getting their moments to shine, perhaps Red Riot is set to have a moment of his own before the series wraps, with one cosplayer recreating his unbreakable look via some ingenious cosplay.

Red Riot’s Quirk allows him to transform his body in something akin to a shield, hardening his skin to take blows that would otherwise puncture the skin of regular crime fighters. With his previous internship seeing him learning the ropes of crime-fighting from the professional hero Fat Gum, the two worked well in conjunction with one another, as Kirishima’s mentor had the ability to take blows and store them for an upcoming attack. With Overhaul’s men nearly defeating Fat Gum during the events of the fourth season, Red Riot gave his teacher the opportunity to take a minute free of attacks to unleash his full potential and net the two heroes a victory over the Yakuza.

Instagram Cosplayer Sunflow3r Samurai shared this brand new take on My Hero Academia’s “hardest” hero, with Kirishima learning how to harness his Quirk to become the ultimate shield, which is sure to come in handy not just during the anime’s War Arc, but the current final battle of the series that is currently unfolding in the Shonen’s manga:

With My Hero Academia ending with this current fight in its manga, Kohei Horikoshi hasn’t hinted at a potential sequel or spin-off series that continues the story of Deku and his fellow students at UA Academy. In a recent blurb, Horikoshi actually stated that he might be looking at working on a horror manga once the superhero story wraps, which would certainly be a departure for the mangaka.

