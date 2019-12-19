My Hero Academia Fans React To Red Riot’s Greatest Moment

My Hero Academia didn’t just give us the defining moment of Red Riot’s young career, it gave us perhaps one of the greatest moments of the franchise yet. With the young hero and his mentor, Fat Gum, facing off against two of the members of the Eight Bullets, the hard hitting villain Rappa delivers a series of blows that nearly brings down both heroes. With Fat Gum needing a quick breather to unleash his ultimate technique, Kirishima jumps in front of Rappa’s blows, giving him the time he needs to reveal his skinnier form and put down both Rappa and Hekiji.

With Red Riot beginning his legacy as one of the greatest heroes the world of My Hero Academia has ever seen, fans are erupting online to celebrate Kirisihima’s shining moment, solidifying himself as one of the biggest characters of the franchise.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We’re All Proud Of Our Boy

I’m proud of you Red Riot pic.twitter.com/hw1VVaVDB6 — rubber girl (@yonko_luffytaro) December 14, 2019

Best Episode Of The Season So Far

RED RIOT! Best episode of this season so far. Kirishima’s backstory was on point, the animation was clean, Fatgum’s slim form was very cool and that new OST 👌 pic.twitter.com/LzdK19T2mX — leo 🎄 (@Arararagi98) December 14, 2019

We Need Red Riot Merch

kirishima is so fucking cool where is my red riot merch???? pic.twitter.com/KRwr5XJBqd — 🚽 god of tdbk (@eyebrowpillar) December 14, 2019

The Dynamic Duo

Red Riot 😍😍 Fat Gum pic.twitter.com/Iq1WmttH8X — Anime/Manga post (@PostAnimeManga) December 14, 2019

He’s The Best

To no one’s suprise Red Riot is now my FAVOURITE bnha episode ever!!!!



LOOK AT MY BOY HE’S THE BEST pic.twitter.com/ApmjEloaGa — ❁Eszter❁ (@_polyeszter_) December 14, 2019

Go Unbreakable

Everything Was Amazing

This episode was fantastic; The direction, voice acting, and the music was on point, especially that last ost, and the animation on the last stand was amazing. Best episode of season so far and one of top 5 episodes in MHA. LETS GO RED RIOT!!! pic.twitter.com/o30UaylPXI — AAADATTERY (@aaadattery) December 14, 2019

We’re Emotional

he looks so much OLDER don’t look at me i’m emotional about pro hero red riot pic.twitter.com/iiJ2dVYfXi — local cryptid ❄️ (@tinyasra) December 14, 2019

He Has The Heart Of A Hero

It’s Kirishima and FatGum SZN ‼️ . My boy Red Riot got the heart of a Hero 😢 pic.twitter.com/32OjlQhsdU — Jovanni (@PrinceKilii) December 14, 2019

The Manga Was Quite Bloodier