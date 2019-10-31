My Hero Academia Cosplayer Brings Toga Out to Play

Perhaps there is no villain more popular in the My Hero Academia roster than Himiko Toga, the young, brash member of the League of Villains who drinks blood to activate her Quirk. With the ability to transform into her target after ingesting her opponents’ essence, Toga has become a major threat to the heroes of UA Academy and especially to Midoriya, who she currently has a crush on. Just in time for Halloween, a cosplayer has decided to bring to life the devilish antagonist, creepy mask and all!

Instagram User F.Ukuro shared this impressive cosplay that brings Toga’s evil side to life, showing off the ensemble of Himiko’s outfit that she has worn since her original debut as a member of Shigiraki’s ever growing army of super villains, looking to claim a world free of All Might:

Toga originally joined the League of Villains after she was influenced by the super villain Stain’s ideology, attempting to make a world that was free of “false heroes”. Since joining Shigaraki’s gang, she’s encountered our heroes a number of times and will have a big role to play in the fourth season of My Hero Academia.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.