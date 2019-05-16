My Hero Academia Fan Asks Whether Ochaco Could Lift Thor’s Hammer

My Hero Academia presents us a world of super heroes that are loved by the general public and train in special schools to be the best heroes they can. The world here bares many resemblances to that of the Marvel Universe, but are the heroes of MHA ‘worthy’? A Cosplayer dressed as Ochaco tries to answer this question by taking photos of her character attempting to lift Mjolnir, Thor‘s hammer, from the earth.

As most of you reading know, Avengers: Endgame had a very important role for the hammer of Thor. Despite being destroyed in Thor: Ragnarok by the villain Hela, Thor managed to get his hands on a new hammer in the form of “Stormbreaker” to help fight Thanos in both Infinity War and Endgame. Fans were excited for a number of reasons seeing Mjolnir make an appearance in Endgame, especially considering who else aside from Thor managed to lift the hammer.

When your quirk isn’t quite cut out for the task… 📸 AsperJosh Photography on Facebook 😄 pic.twitter.com/2L12Wrl9bR — 🎀✨ sooz ✨🎀 (@bitingbows) May 14, 2019

Ochaco is a hero currently enrolled in UA Academy, as portrayed here by Cosplayer BitingBows, with the ability to change the gravity of both herself and any object that she touches. Whether it increases or decreases the gravity, Uravity, Ochaco’s hero name, is certainly a fun idea to see whether or not her abilities would be effective in giving her the ability to lift Mjolnir. Ochaco may currently have a crush on Midoriya, aka Deku, but would she continue having that crush were she to meet Thor? Maybe one day we’ll see a Marvel/MHA crossover and get that answer.The My Hero Academia anime is set to return this fall with the manga continuing on a regular schedule. Season Three ended with Deku and his friends meeting new higher class students who would assist in learning how to better harness their powers. Midoriya’s teacher, All Might, unfortunately all but lost his power, harkening in Deku’s time as the new “symbol of justice” for the world. Meanwhile, the League of Villains continues to grow under the shadow of both the villain One For All and the influence of Stain.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.