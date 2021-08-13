My Hero Academia Creator Teases Rody's Debut in Series

✖

The third film of the Shonen franchise, My Hero Academia, sees the students of UA Academy teaming up with the professional heroes from around the world to battle against a cult known as Humarize that sees Quirks as a blight against mankind, with the new adventure also taking the opportunity to introduce a new character in Rody. While the new character might not be a powerhouse like Midoriya, Bakugo, or Shoto Todoroki, with his Quirk allowing him to communicate and control a small bird named Pino but still has a major role in this film that has yet to hit North American shores.

Kohei Horikoshi began the discussion following the creator of the series seeing World Heroes Mission for himself, wondering around whether or not Rody might make an appearance in the main storyline of both the manga and the anime, as this original character has only debuted in the movie so far:

In this original sketch, Deku and Rody have the following conversation:

Deku: You were so cool, Rody!

Rody: I guess.

Deku: Asian Kung-Fu generation's song was awesome too!

Rody: AKFG rocks!

With the fifth season taking the opportunity to include a moment wherein we were able to see the cult leader of Humarize in an anime-only installment, there definitely is a possibility for Rody to make a surprise appearance as the Endeavor Agency comes to a close and the My Villain Academia Arc begins. On top of this latest film, Horikoshi has stated in the past that the franchise is seeking to make as many as ten movies total.

Do you think we'll see Rody appear in either the manga or television series down the road? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.