My Hero Academia Fan Spots Uniform Detail Which Most Never Noticed

My Hero Academia fans aren’t shy about their interest in the series. The most hardcore of fans want to know everything about the story, and the anime does its best to accommodate. However, it seems fans managed to miss out on one big uniform tick which got pointed out in a big way.

Over on Reddit, a user known as Nerdy_McFlirty blew minds when they pointed out a little-known fact about the uniforms at UA Academy. It turns out the school’s logo is on the outfit, and it should have been hard to miss.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see below, the uniform features a giant ‘U’ and ‘A’ on its front. The design looks like it is a simple geometric one, but it really contains the logo of UA Academy.

Of course, some fans were quick to sound off about the hidden logo and say they noticed it pretty immediately. However, others admit they had no idea the design was really the school’s logo hidden in disguise.

“I-…how did I miss this,” a My Hero Academia fan known as Vapebraham wrote.

Continuing, Mordred14394 sounded off similarly by writing, “Ohh now that you mention it, i kept thinking about why did UA ever designed their uniform like that. Now that makes sense!”

With this little fact in mind, it is easier to see why UA Academy bought those specific uniforms. While plenty of schools in the US allow students to wear anything during gym, Japanese schools are notorious for having clean-cut uniforms. UA Academy is no different, and it seems it even went the extra mile with its gym uniforms to boot.

Did you notice this detail before now or…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with both a fourth season of the anime and second big anime film too.