My Hero Academia Recap: “End of the Beginning, Beginning of the End”

My Hero Academia‘s third season has just crossed its first big climax as the fight between All Might and All For One had reached its explosive end. The fight was so huge that not only did it shake up the current status quo, but it shakes up the rest of the series going forward. Which means that before fans can truly jump into what’s next for Midoriya and the others, first they need to recover and reach a new and stable status quo.

It’s going to be a lot of tears and emotion, but read on to catch up with everything that happened on the latest episode of My Hero Academia on Toonami!

The Police Department discusses the events of the Hideout Raid, and notes how the Nomu have not given them any worthwhile information. With All Might defeated, they are worried that people will be inspired to wreak havoc now that All Might isn’t around. Shigaraki’s though process has evolved, and is only getting stronger as his influence grows. They want to make the police more pro-active. It turns out that Nana Shimura put her grandson into foster care after the death of her husband, he was left alone because of the huge target on her back. Midoriya notes how Bakugo was silent before meeting the police, and everyone went on to their own lives following All Might and All For One’s fight. Todoroki notes how Endeavor will finally be taking on the number one spot, but Endeavor is furious at the fact that he is moving up this way. Midoriya wonders whether leaving All Might alone was the right decision, and later he’s contacted by All Might. All Might strikes him, and tells Midoriya that he’s officially retired. He can’t keep his muscle form, and One For All has left his body. He can’t protect Midoriya anymore, and while he’s angry he’s proud that Midoriya was able to rescue Bakugo without getting hurt. All Might tells Midoriya that he’ll dedicate his time to training him, and Midoriya realizes that All Might’s rein as the top hero is over. All Might and Aizawa head to each of the students’ homes in an attempt to move the students into a dorm on campus. The parents agree, with Bakugo’s parents being a notable inclusion. Bakugo’s mother liked how Aizawa defended her son’s prickly personality, and understood that Aizawa really is watching the students closely. As All Might leaves, Bakugo asks what Deku means to him. All Might says Deku is his student, and can’t tell him about One For All. Bakugo, unsatisfied, walks back inside. All Might goes to Midoriya’s place, but his mother will not allow Midoriya to move into the dorms. She’s worried that he’s injured himself to such a serious extent, and worries that Izuku will one day find himself in the same kinds of battles All Might was just in. She can’t allow herself to put Midoriya in danger, and is worried that he’ll be hurt even worse. She doesn’t want to take Midoriya’s dream away, but is fine with letting him enroll somewhere else. But Midoriya shows his mom and All Might Kota’s letter, he’s determined to continue on the hero path whether or not he goes to U.A. All Might takes on his muscle form and bows. He tells Midoriya’s mother that Midoriya is the right person to succeed him, and become the new Symbol of Peace. He apologizes, and wants to teach Midoriya how to avoid the bloody path that he was on. He wants to devote himself to Midoriya fully, and will lay down his life for him. But Midoriya’s mother agrees on the caveat that All Might won’t die, but instead be around to teach him. With a heavy heart, she reluctantly agrees to let Midoriya go back to U.A. In the special prison Tartarus, One For All is being wheeled into his cell. He’s confident that in All Might’s loss, his students will no longer be independent and knows Shigaraki will only grow and strengthen his hate from this experience. Now, it’s Shigaraki’s turn.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.