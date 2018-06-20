Did ‘My Hero Academia’ Seriously Drop A ‘Fullmetal Alchemist’ Easter Egg?

My Hero Academia knows how to rile up its fans just the right way. When the show returned with its third season this year, fans knew they were in for some serious feels, but they’ve also been hit with some sneaky easter eggs. However, the show may have outdone itself with one nod last week.

For those caught up with My Hero Academia, you will know all about its latest episode. Last weekend, the anime saw All Might take on All For One in a climatic showdown. The intense battle left fans on edge as the Symbol of Peace faltered against his nemesis, but he didn’t fight alone.

Videos by ComicBook.com

No, he had help from all his adoring fans and a familiar looking person who seems to be from Fullmetal Alchemist.

As you can see above, fans began pointing out one of the crowd pans from the anime’s latest episode. To the right, you can find a man wearing sunglasses with his hair shaved down on the sides. His longer mop and tan skin have reminded a fair few of Scar from Fullmetal Alchemist, and the crossover cannot be unseen.

Of course, this passerby in My Hero Academia is missing a few things. For one, the man here doesn’t has Scar’s — well — scar on his face. However, his frame and hairdo are similar enough to make fans wonder. That evidence is only compounded once you realize Fullmetal Alchemist‘s anime series were done by Bones, the studio overseeing My Hero Academia. So, if the studio wanted to slip in a sly alchemy reference, then Scar is free to do it.

So, who knows? Maybe Edward Elric is also somewhere in the shot above… He’s just way too short for all us fans to notice…

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

Did you spot this curious crossover? Was this just a coincidence or a clever insert by the animators? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!