My Hero Academia Fans Spot Subtle Kakashi Easter Egg

My Hero Academia has all sorts of heroes under its belt, but there are some who fans think they have seen before. The series’ creator Kohei Horikoshi is a fan of manga and comics alike, giving him lots of stories to draw inspiration from. However, as one fan just noted, it seems the anime toed into such tributes with a very familiar-looking character.

Taking to Reddit, a fan known as WhatTheFinger asked fans whether they saw a resemblance between one hero and a certain Naruto sensei. The anime’s latest episode has the fan doing a double take as they thought they saw Kakashi join My Hero Academia.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“In My Hero Academia, there’s a hero who looks so much like Hokage Kakashi that I’m starting to think it must be an Easter egg to Naruto Shippuden,” the fan shared.

As you can see above, the similarities are pretty hard to miss. The hero who keeps showing up in My Hero Academia is rocking some short silver hair with choppy bangs. A face mask covers them from the nose down, leaving only their eyes to peek through. Of course, this hero does not wield the Sharingan, but they navy blue top does work with the Leaf Village’s color scheme.

While plenty of fans agree this reference must be an intentional one, others are not sure. Given how broad My Hero Academia is, fans think this hero could be referencing ninjas with this look, but Naruto fans are more than happy to stick with their easter egg theory until proven otherwise.

Do you think My Hero Academia made an intentional reference here? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.