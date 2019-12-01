My Hero Academia Creator Almost Made Endeavor a Teacher

One of the best aspects of My Hero Academia is seeing how series creator Kohei Horikoshi juggles several long story threads at once. The most dynamic is arguably between Shoto Todoroki and his father Endeavor, the former number two hero who had since become the top hero following the sudden retirement of All Might. Endeavor’s been fueled by a rivalry with All Might throughout his entire career, and that intensity make him one fearsome presence that colors the world of pro heroes in a different light. But could you imagine so much intensity as a part of the hero school?

A recently resurfaced image from the manga volume releases of the series revealed a few new facts about Endeavor’s original design, including the fact that he was initially meant to be one of the pro hero teachers at U.A. Academy before Horikoshi decided against it.

Horikoshi ultimately decided against making Endeavor a teacher not only because it would limit the constraints of the story at U.A. Academy, but that it would make the school too overtly strong. This makes a lot of sense in terms of good storytelling as some of the series’ best arcs have had the students attacked during school outings. Endeavor being one of the teachers rushing to their side would have put an end to things too quickly.

This would mean that the two top heroes would be employed by U.A., and All Might was really all the school needed for a while. It’s probably why there aren’t many strong pro hero teachers outside of the former All Might too. But for better or worse, Endeavor being a pro in the outside world has allowed the character to flourish in complicated ways that are still being dissected in the manga to this day. It’s allowed for more focus on the pro hero, rather than just relegating him to a few lessons here and there.

