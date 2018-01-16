‘My Hero Academia’ Hints At Endeavor’s Redemption Arc

It is hard to hate the good guys of My Hero Academia, but not ever hero is like Endeavor. Fans have come to disdain Enji Todoroki despite his heroic status, but readers were just shown a new side of the controversial character in a brand-new manga chapter.

Last week, My Hero Academia rolled out its 166th chapter. The release saw Shoto Todoroki and his comrades undertake a precarious babysitting mission, but the issue’s final page had fans looking solely at Endeavor.

Lately, the fiery Pro-Hero has been featured in the manga alongside his son. Endeavor came to oversee the mission Shoto had been tasked with, but Enji became sidetracked when he met up with All Might. When the two heroes began talking, Enji asked his rival how he was supposed to become a Symbol of Peace in lieu of All Might. Despite being the Number One Hero, Endeavor has yet to become the iconic hero Enji had wanted, and All Might simply says he must find his own way.

The advice sits heavily with Enji, and My Hero Academia’s latest chapter hints at how the hero will digest it. The issue ends with All Might and Endeavor looking over the students. Enji looks very sober with an almost gentle smile as he watches Shoto. As for the boy, he is using his fire to wow one of the little girls he’s been tasked to oversee, and Shoto even smiles while using his once-hated gift.

“For what reason we’re equipped with our powers,” All Might says, “Endeavor, the answer to that must be quite simple.”

The lesson All Might is trying to teach to Endeavor is one of guidance. Rather than to become weapons, heroes are meant to be a guide to others. Much like how Shoto is inspiring his charge with his Quirk, Enji will need to find a way to do that as the Number One Hero. And, if fans are very lucky, the guy may try to make his first amends with Shoto or his poor wife.

