New ‘My Hero Academia’ Preview Teases Tetsutetsu’s Big Moment

U.A. Academy’s forest boot camp has been ambushed by the Vanguard Action Squad of the League of Villains, and now that the students have all be split up, each one is having to survive against attacks.

In Episode 42, Tetsutetsu tells Itsuka that they should fight the villains themselves as a way to catch up to Class 1-A, because they have experience, and it seems this comes to pass in the next episode.

The preview for Episode 43 shows Tetsutetsu facing off against Mustard, the villain who is the source of the gas that’s knocked out most of the students. While the other students are dealing with villainous challengers of their own, and Izuku is trying to get Kota to a safe place after his fight with Muscular, it seems the focus on the episode will be on Class 1-B’s Tetsutetsu Tetsutetsu if the name of the episode, “Iron Fist” is anything to go by.

Tetsutetsu Tetsutetsu has been getting focus more as the series progresses, with his introduction in the Summer Festival leading to a healthy rivalry with Class 1-A’s Kirishima, but this confrontation will show just how capable Class 1-B is and put him in the best light yet.

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

The third season of the series is currently adapting the the School Trip arc, the students of Class 1-A head to a forest in order to bring the control of their Quirks to a new level. Suddenly, the League of Villains attacks in order to kidnap one of the students and Midoriya and the others must think quickly on their feet in order to survive.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: The Movie – The Two Heroes, is scheduled to open August 3. The film will cover a story not seen in the originalmanga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before, and a trailer revealing an All Might in his prime.

