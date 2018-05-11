New ‘My Hero Academia’ Stills Tease [SPOILER’S] Defeat

In the latest episode of My Hero Academia, fans had learned what the League of Villains was actually after with their ambush on U.A. Academy’s forest boot camp. Izuku’s trying his best to save his classmates, and now the latest batch of stills may hint at a major defeat.

Fans of the manga know how the Forest Training Camp ends, and the anime just may get to it with the next episode. Read on to see the new images, with one particularly spoiler heavy if it’s alluding to one major loss.

Fans learned that the Vanguard Action Squad of the League of Villains is after Katsuki Bakugo, but only got hints of why they were interested in him. As you can see in the batch of images, new villain Mr. Compress (the villain in mask and top hat) is holding two marbles. Fans know his Quirk is compress, which allows him to condense whatever he desires into tiny marbles.

If his two marbles reflect Mr. Compress’ kidnapping of Bakugo and Todoroki (as he’s only after Bakugo, but takes two students in the struggle. Stating that heroic society would not know what to do with someone with Bakugo’s potential, Mr. Compress not only plays a major part in this arc, but U.A. Academy’s defeat.

The loss here directly leads into the next arc, and the anime just may pull the trigger on it much faster than fans had expected.

Now’s the best time to get into the series as it’s possibly the hottest the series has been since its inception. The third season of the series is currently adapting the the School Trip arc, the students of Class 1-A head to a forest in order to bring the control of their Quirks to a new level. Suddenly, the League of Villains attacks in order to kidnap one of the students and Midoriya and the others must think quickly on their feet in order to survive.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: The Movie – The Two Heroes, is scheduled to open August 3. The film will cover a story not seen in the originalmanga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before, and a trailer revealing an All Might in his prime.

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.