‘My Hero Academia’ Preview Teases a New Monstrous Threat

My Hero Academia‘s third season has officially started the Hideout Raid arc as the pro-Heroes as well as a ragtag gang of U.A. Academy students make their way toward the League of Villains’ hideout.

But it seems with the next episode preview that Midoriya and the others quickly realize they aren’t close to Bakugo and the villains, but something far more deadly.

The last episode of the series had Kirishima and Todoroki talk Midoriya, Iida, and Yaoyorozu into their plan to rescue Bakugo on their own. Following Yaoyorozu’s transceiver, they head to Kamino Ward and take new disguises to walk around unabated.

But as fans see in the next episode preview, while they believed they were tracking Bakugo they were actually tracking the Nomu. When Yaoyorozu had a tracker attached to the Nomu, it brings them to a factory in which more of these Nomu are made. Not only is this factory a reference to the Star Wars franchise, it also sets up the villains as a much deadlier threat than Midoriya and the others expected.

The idea of the League of Villains having an army of monsters at their disposal is scary for sure, but the biggest tease is the title for the episode, “All For One.” This title alludes the mysterious villain All For One, who poses the biggest threat in the series to date. Now anime fans will soon see why.

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut,the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: The Movie – The Two Heroes, is scheduled to open August 3. The film will cover a story not seen in the original manga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before, and a trailer revealing an All Might in his prime.