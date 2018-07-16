‘My Hero Academia’ Spoilers Preview its Biggest Test Yet

My Hero Academia has already made major waves for the third season as its return also brought a Izuku to a new level of power as he developed a new skill for One For All. But he’s going to need to master it fast.

The next episode will begin the Provisional Hero License Exam, and a new batch of spoilers for the episode tease an even tougher road ahead than Izuku could have expected.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Episode 53 is titled, “The Test” and the synopsis for the episode (as provided by Twitter users @YonkouProd and @fabulouslyalone) reads as such:

“The Provisional License Exam Begins! Izuku practices his “Shoot Style,” battle techniques that make use of his legs. The students of Class A have determined their own special moves, and they’re ready to take their Provisional Hero License Exam!”

U.A. is joined by the famed Shiketsu High School and Ketsubutsu high schools in testing for the provisional hero licenses. Izuku and company are astonished by the number of examinees, as well as the primary requirement for passing the exam!”

Not only does the synopsis promise all sorts of new challengers Midoriya and the other students are going to have to face, and it seems the Hero License Exam is even more hectic than first thought at the number of entrants means that the first stage of the exam will be even tougher than fans would expect.

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, is scheduled to open August 3 in Japan and later in the U.S theaters this Fall. The film recently premiered at Anime Expo 2018 to heaps of praise from those in attendance. The film will cover a story not seen in the original manga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before, and a trailer revealing an All Might in his prime.