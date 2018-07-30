‘My Hero Academia’ Spoilers Tease Todoroki’s Big Battle

Fans saw how Todoroki got himself into trouble with some ninjas at the end of the latest My Hero Academia, and it seems those troubles will continue if the newest batch of spoilers are anything to go by.

The newest batch of spoilers for the next episode of the series tease Todoroki’s big stand in this phase of the exam as Class 1-A each go through their own challenges as the Hero License Exam continues.

Thank you @aitaikimochii for letting me translate the preview for next week! “Class 1-A”! PLUS ULTRA! pic.twitter.com/lqSEh1nBCM — Sebz #SUPER SAIYAN LUCINA (@fabulouslyalone) July 27, 2018

My Hero Academia Episode 55 is titled “Class 1-A” and the synopsis for the episode (as provided by Twitter users @aitaikimochii and @fabulouslyalone) reads as such:

“Rival Schools vs. the students of Class 1-A! It’s the first for the climactic Provisional Hero License Exam. Yaoyorozu, Tsuyu, and Jiro work with their classmates against the students of Seiai Academy. While his classmates are working together, Todoroki takes the first test by himself. But the students of Seijin High appear before him, resolved to defeat him.”

Fans saw Todoroki going up against a school of Naruto-like heroes toward the end of the episode, but he couldn’t quite defeat them all. Seijin High says that his working alone is too cocky of him, and they want to put a stop to it. This is a pretty special battle in general as it originally only took the space of a single panel in the original manga.

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, is scheduled to open August 3 in Japan and later in the U.S theaters this Fall. The film recently premiered at Anime Expo 2018 to heaps of praise from those in attendance. The film will cover a story not seen in the original manga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before, and a trailer revealing an All Might in his prime.