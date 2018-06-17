‘My Hero Academia’ Recap: ‘Rage, You Damn Nerd’

My Hero Academia has taken Toonami fans by storm as a young Izuku Midoriya has just had his first official day at U.A. Academy, and now that the lessons continue things are only getting tougher.

Did you miss the latest My Hero Academia? Read on to find out about what you missed!

The students all react to Midoriya’s super throw, and Bakugo is the most surprised of all. He attempts to charge at Midoriya, but Aizawa stops him with his scarf (which is a special capture weapon) and his Quirk is revealed. He can erase any Quirk as long as he keeps his eyes open. Aizawa reveals the results of the fitness tests, and Midoriya’s in last place so he thinks he’s going home. But Aizawa quickly reveals he wouldn’t send anyone home and it was just meant to motivate them. All Might goes to Aizawa and says that he must see the potential in Midoriya as well, and it’s true that he kept him around because he noticed a small bit of potential. Midoriya realizes he can’t rely on Recovery Girl’s healing as it will drain his stamina each time. Midoriya gets closer to both Uraraka and Iida, and she gets him to go by Bakugo’s terrible nickname “Deku” because it’s cute. U.A. Academy is fully revealed as Midoriya details the day: core learning classes, lunch, and hero basic training in the afternoon. All Might starts his first lesson, battle training, and reveals the costumes the students all designed for themselves. Midoriya thinks back to how he thought of his costume, and his mother reveals one she made for him. She still feels terrible about what she told him as a kid, and now supports him completely. Deku reveals his full costume (and also gets embarrassed when he sees Uraraka’s), which All Might sees has copied his motifs. All Might reveals that most battles take place indoors, so the students will fight 2-on-2 in this assignment. The “hero” team must capture the “villain” team, who’s guarding a bomb, in order to win and vice versa. Teams are picked randomly as Midoriya and Uraraka are paired together. But their first test is against the “Villain” team of Bakugo and Iida. Deku realizes that he can’t use One For All without hurting someone at this point, so he plans to use all his knowledge and Uraraka’s Zero Gravity to win. When Bakugo charges at him, Midoriya is able to catch his punch and throw him to the ground. He says he analyzed everything, including Bakugo, and says “Deku” is a worthy hero name. Bakugo hates this and says that perseverance is why he hates Midoriya so much. That even as he shakes, he stands up to fight. This seems to shake Bakugo more than anything else as the episode comes to and end.

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, is scheduled to open August 3 in Japan, but will hold a special World Premiere at Anime Expo 2018. The film is expecting to hits U.S. theaters this Fall. The film will cover a story not seen in the original manga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before, and a trailer revealing an All Might in his prime.