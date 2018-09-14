New ‘My Hero Academia’ Stills Tease Midoriya, Bakugo Rematch

My Hero Academia‘s rounding out the third season of the series, and it’s going out in a pretty explosive way as Midoriya and Bakugo need to vent about everything that’s happened to them this season.

While the rematch between Midoriya and Bakugo was initially sparked by Bakugo, there’s a lot more Midoriya has to say before it’s all over too.

The first preview images for episode don’t reveal much about the fight itself, but fans are expecting quite an emotional experience between the two rivals. The last time these two fought during the first season of the series, Midoriya was victorious but not without tons of trash talking and revelations between the two. Now with both Midoriya and Bakugo at new levels of power, shaken by the loss of All Might, the rematch is all but guaranteed to be much fiercer than the last.

Episode 61 of My Hero Academia is titled, “Deku vs. Kacchan 2” and the translated synopsis reads as such:

“Bakugo prepares himself for a proper fight at the location where they had their first training battle, leaving Deku perplexed! Deku realizes for the first time that Bakugo had felt guilty for causing All Might’s retirement. Deku might be the only person who can fully understand these emotions Bakugo is going through, and he will prepare himself to accept it as he faces a head on battle…?!

They admired the same hero when they were younger. The two were childhood friends, but even up until now, they never talked about each other’s real motives. While fighting, memories surface…?!

Aizawa receives an announcement that students are outside after curfew! During the night when students should be sleeping, Aizawa receives a call from Ground Beta that two students were seen outside after curfew. As he proceeds to the area someone appears in front of him…?!”

The two of them seem to be equally damaged, as well, which presents the idea that they’re more on equal footing before. Bakugo lost the first match because he underestimated Midoriya’s strength, but by reading the synopsis it’s clear that the situation has changed this time around. Now Midoriya has not only beaten Bakugo in battle, but even got his Hero License before him too. Meaning Bakugo’s going to put more weight behind his punches, something Midoriya is willing to oblige.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 19 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.