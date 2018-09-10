‘My Hero Academia’ Spoiler Details Izuku, Katsuki’s Big Match

My Hero Academia’s Hero License Exam arc has come to a close and it’s left Bakugo with some pretty conflicting feelings as he calls out Midoriya at the end of the latest episode.

Setting up for a big rematch at the place of their first fight, the two of them are going to go through quite the emotional struggle before the episode ends if these spoilers for the next episode are anything to go by.

Episode 61 of My Hero Academia is titled, "Deku vs. Kacchan 2"

Episode 61 of My Hero Academia is titled, “Deku vs. Kacchan 2” and the translated synopsis (as provided by Twitter users @aitaikimochii and @YonkouProd) reads as such:

“Bakugo prepares himself for a proper fight at the location where they had their first training battle, leaving Deku perplexed! Deku realizes for the first time that Bakugo had felt guilty for causing All Might’s retirement. Deku might be the only person who can fully understand these emotions Bakugo is going through, and he will prepare himself to accept it as he faces a head on battle…?! They admired the same hero when they were younger. The two were childhood friends, but even up until now, they never talked about each other’s real motives. While fighting, memories surface…?!”

After failing the Hero License Exam, Bakugo revealed that he had been dealing with an inferiority complex seeing how much Midoriya has improved over the last few weeks. Piecing Midoriya and All Might’s relationship together after Midoriya told him that he received a new quirk from someone else, Bakugo has been holding a bigger grudge against Midoriya than fans had realizes.

Because although Midoriya is someone Bakugo perceives as weak, Midoriya is still finding great successes through his effort. He’s even formed a close bond with the hero they both idolized as children. Bakugo’s made Midoriya the focus of his frustrations because Midoriya represents all that Bakugo isn’t as Bakugo can’t overcome his inner weakness.

But the spoilers episode indicate that not only will Bakugo fully express his feelings in this new fight between the two, Midoriya will be able to do the same. It’s going to be a refreshing experience for the both of them.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 19 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.