My Hero Academia Teases New Threats in Latest Post-Credits Scene

My Hero Academia‘s fourth season has finally gathered all of the necessary pieces in place to truly kick off the action phase of the Shie Hassaikai arc, and from here on out it’s going to be a non-stop brawl between the heroes and Overhaul’s Shie Hassaikai group. And like most of the episodes this season, Episode 70 of the series features its own post-credits scene which twists the knife even deeper. Although the series has already teased the larger threat of the Shie Hassaikai, the post-credits scene features a powerful new group of villains doing Overhaul’s bidding.

After the credits roll on Episode 70 of the series, Overhaul is seen discussing things we one of his right hand henchmen, Chronostasis. Overhaul mentions that they’ll tell the story of members of his group acting out on their own, and Chronostasis mentions that this new group, the Eight Bullets of the Shie Hassaikai, were bred just for that.

As soon as the Eight Bullets are mentioned, the episode quickly shows eight individuals all wearing masks just like Overhaul. Although they seem to be a powerful new threat, Overhaul doesn’t think twice about moving forward and sacrificing each of them. He’s already onto the next phase of his terrible plans for Eri, and is going to stow her away in a place that none of the heroes can reach.

While the heroes have begun their move on Overhaul’s main headquarters, this hasn’t phased him in the slightest. Already acting on a contingency plan in the post-credits scene, Mirio and Midoriya are going to need to act faster than they ever have before in order to reach the young Eri in time. If Overhaul has no qualms about using his young daughter as material for a quirk destroying weapon, then he won’t think twice about moving her to an even more isolated location far from everyone.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.