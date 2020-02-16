My Hero Academia Fans Are Rooting for Eri Right Now

My Hero Academia’s fourth season may currently be in the middle of an arc that is much less action intense than the Shie Hassaikai arc, but it’s a much needed period of denouement that the kids of Class 1-A need especially following Deku’s fight against Overhaul to save Eri. But as much as Izuku Midoriya needs to recover from the past few weeks of wild events out in the hero world, the young Eri at the center of it all is in a precarious stage of her development as she comes to terms with years of trauma and stress.

Eri has been damaged to her core, and part of her road to recovery isn’t just physical or learning how to better control her powerful quirk, it’s to recover her sense of self worth. The latest episode of the series had a heartbreaking check in on how she was doing since being freed of Overhaul, and it was like she’s still trapped in a cage.

Eri revealed that she feels like she’s so worthless, and she’s so depressed, that she has trouble even smiling. But fans of the series are rallying behind her as a result as they want the young Eri to feel better and get a better grasp of who she is as a person!

