My Hero Academia Fan Brings Tokoyami’s Dark Shadow to Life Through Impressive Cosplay

My Hero Academia’s fourth season is right around the corner, with Funimation promising to bring it to the states this fall and episodes promising to cover the fan favorite arc, “Overhaul”. With anticipation mounting, more fans are showing off their love of the series with artwork and costumes of their own design. We’re hard pressed to think of a more ingenious cosplay than the one featured here, portraying the young hero Tokoyami and his power of “Dark Shadow”.

Twitter User IridescentFall put together an amazing cosplay that not only brings to life Tokoyami, but also puts forth a brand new take on his Dark Shadow ability:

My Tokoyami cosplay at Anime North 2019! I’m very pleased with how everything turned out, and he was a lot of fun to wear and startle people with Dark Shadow, even if my arm was dead by the end. #MyHeroAcademia #BokuNoHeroAcademia #tokoyami #animenorth pic.twitter.com/IW8ldLpdrh — Iri (@IridescentFall) June 2, 2019

Tokoyami is an interesting character, not just because of his strange bird-like appearance but because of his powerful, albeit uncontrollable, ability. Dark Shadow manifests itself from inside the young hero, a being of pure darkness that allows the UA student to fight nefarious villains with relative ease. However, Tokoyami’s shadow grows stronger at night and can become completely free of the My Hero Academia character’s grasp.

The bird-like student has been training currently with the rest of the cast of characters in order to get a better handle of his powers overall, though they still tend can be a danger to those around him.

When the League of Villains captured Bakugo in season three, Tokoyami unleashed Dark Shadow but found it taking over completely, attempting to destroy both heroes and villains alike. The ingenuity of this cosplay has the costume designer using one of her arms as “Dark Shadow” giving it a much more life like appearance. What Tokoyami’s role will be in the upcoming season is yet to be seen but his powers and character will always be a welcome addition to the UA Academy roster.

