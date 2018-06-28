‘My Hero Academia’ Fans Are Worried A Pro Just Died

My Hero Academia Chapter 188 had fans reeling, and gave the impression that one of the biggest Pro heroes around might be meeting their end.

Spoilers incoming for My Hero Academia Chapter 188, so if you haven’t read it yet you’ve been warned.

Endeavor and Hawks are trying the best they can to take down the rampaging Nomu that is causing havoc in the city. Hawks is more concerned with saving the citizens in its path, while Endeavor takes the creature head one, but as fans know that has been harder and harder thanks to the Nomu’s rapidly expanding abilities. The creature can fly (with shoulder jets), stretch (transforming arms), use brute force (muscle amplification), channel pure strength to break concrete and regenerate after being burned.

So yeah, it’s been a rough day, even for someone on Endeavor’s level, and that leads to a moment that has fans worried that the hero is close to the end. The fight is pretty brutal, as High-End takes some of Endeavor’s best shots and dishes out punishment of its own. Fans are worried about one sequence in particular as High-End mops the floor with Endeavor, slamming him into several buildings as the heat builds up in his body.

“*SPOILERS* Endeavor thinking about his family as he is pummeled is really sad…

“That’s why you…that’s why you all, that’s why you must…”

The sequence shows his wife and kids in two panels, followed by a panel featuring Todoroki. The panel with his wife reads “That’s why I found you”. The panel with his kids reads “That’s why I had all of you.” The panel with Todoroki finally reads “That’s why I…”

Endeavor trails off as High-End charges him once more, with Endeavor dishing out a blinding Vengeance Burn. Unfortunately, High-End regenerates once more and hits Endeavor with a crippling blow.

You can see why fans are worried then, and hopefully, we’ll find out his true fate soon.

