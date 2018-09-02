‘My Hero Academia’ Reveals Froppy’s New Power

My Hero Academia has lots of powerful heroes, but it only has one Froppy. The budding heroine has become a fan-favorite thanks to her sweet disposition, and it seems the anime is all down to give Froppy some new tricks.

After all, Tsuyu Asui just revealed her new power, and the quirky addition will surely come in handy down the line.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This weekend, the latest episode of My Hero Academia went live, and it was a big one. Fans watched as Gang Orca made his appearance at the Hero License Exam, and his arrival prompted Shoto Todoroki and Inasa Yoarashi to hash out their feelings. It also Class 1-A take on the Pro Hero’s henchmen, and it was there Froppy debuted her new power.

With Gang Orca’s crew on-site as villains, they were on a mission to hinder any student they encountered. So, they weren’t expecting Froppy to appear and whip their feet from underneath them with her tongue. The heroine seemingly appeared out of thin air, and Froppy confirmed her ability to camouflage herself is ready to be used in battle.

“I polished up my frog skills and finally reached a level I could use in combat — Camouflage! It’s my new move,” Tsuyu told Izuku when the boy noticed her smooth takedown.

Given the heroine’s quirk, Froppy can camouflage her body just like frogs can. The amphibians tend to use the ability to stay under the radar from pray and even sneak up on their meals. As for Froppy, she can use camouflage the same way, so her body blends into her surroundings. This is why Gang Orca’s men did not see her attack coming, and Tsuyu’s new camouflage costume allows her to blend in seamlessly with the world around her.

What do you think of Froppy’s new stealthy power? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 19 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.