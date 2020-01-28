My Hero Academia Unveils New Ingenium Funko Pop

My Hero Academia is living its very best life these days. With season four entering a new arc, the pressure is on season four to deliver an epic finale this spring. As the show continues to rise in popularity, fans are more eager than ever to collect merch, so Funko is here to deliver. After all, a new Funko Pop set has gone live for the anime, and it is dedicated to all thing Tenya Iida.

Yes, you did hear that right. My Hero Academia has come out with a Funko bundle for UA Academy’s best runner. Iida is getting a Funko of his own, and it will not cost collectors hundreds of dollars to get.

Thanks to GameStop, you can pre-order the Funko Pop and t-shirt right now. The item is expected to ship out in early April, and it will let fans wear Iida as well as carry him around.

As you can see above, the My Hero Academia box set includes a t-shirt and Funko Pop. The blue shirt matches the shade which Iida wears on his costume, and the hero is printed on the shirt. To the lefthand side, fans can see Ingenium written in Japanese while the English text is to the bottom. Clearly, the boy is taking his job seriously, and that is one of the many reasons fans love the hero.

Of course, My Hero Academia fans can also get the Funko Pop that shows Iida all armored up. In the past, a figure did go live of Ingenium, but it was a San Diego Comic-Con exclusive. Nowadays, that exclusive unmasked Funko can cost well over $200, so this $30 bundle will appeal to collectors aiming for a cheaper version of the aspiring hero.

Do you like this upcoming bundle? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.