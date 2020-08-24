My Hero Academia Star Joins Golden Kamuy Season 3

✖

It seems like the cast of Golden Kamuy is about to get a bit bigger and a lot more heroic. A new report has gone live about the hit series, and it confirms a familiar voice actor will be joining its third season. Kenta Miyake is set to join the historical anime, and fans will know the actor best these days for his work on My Hero Academia.

According to the report, Miyake has been cast as Maiharu Gansoku in season three. The character is described as a fighter who is searching for motivation to carry on living. This role is just the latest for Miyake to undertake as the veteran actor has a long list of shows under his belt. But of course, his most famous gig these days is playing All Might in My Hero Academia.

Can we get a PLUS ULTRA? Let's hear it for Miyake and his never-ending quest to tackle hit anime all while going beyond!

For fans needing to catch up on Golden Kamuy, the show is available to watch on Crunchyroll. Its third season is slated to debut in October with Hitoshi Nanba directing for Geno Studio. Season one debuted back in April 2018 to great success, and a second season followed that October. You can read Viz Media's official synopsis for Golden Kamuy below:

"In the early twentieth century, Russo-Japanese War veteran Saichi “Immortal” Sugimoto scratches out a meager existence during the postwar gold rush in the wilderness of Hokkaido. When he stumbles across a map to a fortune in hidden Ainu gold, he sets off on a treacherous quest to find it. But Sugimoto is not the only interested party, and everyone who knows about the gold will kill to possess it! Faced with the harsh conditions of the northern wilderness, ruthless criminals and rogue Japanese soldiers, Sugimoto will need all his skills and luck—and the help of an Ainu girl named Asirpa—to survive."

via ANN

