My Hero Academia Creator Details Gran Torino’s Star Wars Origins

It may come as little surprise, but the creator of My Hero Academia is a geek through and through. Kohei Horikoshi is no stranger to geek culture thanks to his love of comics and Star Wars. In fact, some of his most popular characters were inspired by his favorite series growing up, and Gran Torino was no different.

For some time, fans have long discussed Gran Torino and all of his quirks. The older man is who All Might first trained under after Nana Shimura was killed, and Gran Torino had no mercy. As an elderly man, the hero was asked to lead Izuku Midoriya with his quirk during a brief internship, and it was there fans felt a strong connection between Gran Torino and Yoda.

And as you would have it, their similarities were not a coincidence at all.

In a previous biography for Gran Torino, My Hero Academia‘s creator did address the character’s so-called Dagobah feel. “Some people will instantly recognize the Dagobah sensibility about him. For the teacher’s teacher, I had to go with this sort of gag-oriented guy,” the artist shared (via Gran Torino – Behind the Scenes (Colored) from r/BokuNoHeroAcademia

“I absolutely love the fusion of an old man with a simple/cliche superhero costume and the aforementioned Dagobah feel.”

If you need a refresher on the whole Dagobah mention, the location refers to a well-known planet in Star Wars. The area showed up in the original series after Yoda hid himself on Dagobah in exile after the Jedi were hunted into extinction. The place is where Luke Skywalker traveled to train under Yoda after his master Obi-Wan Kenobi died, so you can see how Gran Torino would relate to Yoda in some form. Aside from their mismatched skin colors, the only other thing separating the pair is how they speak, but even My Hero Academia fans can admit Yoda wins with his iconic brand of grammar.

