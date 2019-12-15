My Hero Academia Confirms Hawks’ Appearance in Season 4

My Hero Academia will soon be debuting its second feature film effort, Heroes Rising, in just a matter of days in Japan, and one of the most enticing elements of the new film is the official anime debut of the new pro hero favorite, Hawks. Hawks is introduced at a much later point in the story than where the current season of the anime is, but because the new film will be jumping ahead several arcs Hawks will be making his way to anime sooner than expected. But for fans wondering if he’s going to show up in the anime this season, there’s no reason to fret as it’s now been confirmed that the hero will.

As spotted by @aitaikimochi on Twitter, the latest issue of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine has confirmed that Hawks will be appearing in Season 4. Although it has yet to be confirmed when exactly this debut will be, it does promise some exciting developments for the future of the season.

Hawks is one of the pro hero standouts that plays a major role in the series during the Pro Hero arc, which comes two arcs after the Shie Hassaikai arc Season 4 is currently on. So his appearance may be brief in the fourth season before it reaches another cliffhanger, or may be entirely unique to the anime thanks to his upcoming debut in the new movie. Hawks was already teased in the third episode in which it was revealed that he will be Tokoyami’s work study.

Yuichi Nakamura will be voicing Hawks in both his Heroes Rising and Season 4 appearances, and fans will be able to see Hawks next in My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising — which is slated to premiere December 20th in Japan. There’s no confirmation of an English language release for the film just yet, however.

The film is currently described as such, “A must-see story full of passion!! In this movie, Deku, Bakugo, Ochaco, Todoroki, and all the other members of Class A will make an appearance! Even though All Might was admired by [many] all around the world, it was with a sad heart that he had to give up his hero role as the Symbol of Peace. Because of this, a dark force who was moving behind the scenes, a villain named Nine who can be considered the greatest villain thus far.”