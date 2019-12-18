My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising Reveals Runtime

The time has almost come for a new My Hero Academia outing. The series is currently busy with season four and its manga, but Japan will kick things up a notch this weekend. My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising is slated to debut overseas in a couple days, and fans have just learned how long they’ll be sitting down for the movie.

Over on Twitter, the runtime was revealed by anime influencer aitaikimochi. They found the runtime details online after it was listed by a theater, and it turns out My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising will clock in just over 1.5 hours.

“The official run time of this movie is 104 minutes according to the movie theater schedule that was released today, just in case anyone was curious,” the fan shared.

As this is the second movie to go live for My Hero Academia, fans are eager to see how this new entry works. The series’ first film clocked in at 95 minutes a couple years back, so this new entry will be a bit longer. For fans, the extra footage is much appreciated given how beloved My Hero Academia has become, so here’s to hoping the extra runtime gives fans more of what they want.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.