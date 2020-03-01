My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising Stuns with Major One For All Surprise

Warning! Massive spoilers for My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising‘s final fight below!

Series creator Kohei Horikoshi admitted that the concept for My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising‘s story was originally a plan for the series’ official finale. Not only was this compelling in its own right, from the very first promo image the film teased prominent roles from both Izuku Midoriya and Katsuki Bakugo as the two rivals stood in the shadow of their former hero, All Might. The two of them have been steadily growing in their rivalry and working relationship over the course of the series, and this movie features what could have been an outstanding end to it.

With Izuku Midoriya and the rest of Class 1-A shipped off to Nabu Island to work as official heroes without the help of any official pros, they were left to defend themselves when the mysterious villain Nine attacks. Thanks to Nine’s intense strength and ability to steal the quirks of others, Deku and Bakugo ran out of options as all of their attacks continued to bounce off of him. This leads Deku to make the shocking decision to pass on his One For All to Bakugo.

When Deku’s use of 20 percent One For All is ineffective, and 100 percent of his power leaves his right arm broken, Bakugo is struggling in the exact same way as his left arm is broken and scarred. The two of them are pushed against the wall and on the edge of death from one of Nine’s attacks, so Deku comes to the surprise decision to pass his One For All over to Bakugo. Touching his bloody and broken hand to an open wound on Bakugo’s hand, One For All is passed over to Bakugo.

Bakugo begins to glow with the same power that we’ve seen Deku use tons of times, and he wonders whether or not this was it for Deku’s use of it. But as Deku mentions, All Might once used the last of his embers in the fight against All For One and it was the same case here. With the two of them using 100 percent of One For All’s power, they are able to defeat Nine with a volley of gorgeous attacks.

When the fight was over, the two of them pass out completely. But before this happens, Deku apologizes to All Might for passing on the power. Deku had accepted his fate without One For All, but in another surprise twist, the power of One For All miraculously didn’t pass on to Bakugo at all. In that brief moment, it Deku and Bakugo were able to share the power thanks to the guardianship of the past vestiges.

Deku reveals later that Bakugo had no memory of these events (even when he woke up with two broken arms), and now all is back to normal. But whether or not this will shake up the vestiges seen in the original series is a question that still needs to be answered, however. Still it was an explosive victory that opens up One For All’s potential even more so than ever before.

What did you think of Heroes Rising's explosive and shocking finale? Would Bakugo be a suitable user of One For All?