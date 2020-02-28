My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising Teases Deku, Bakugo Team Up in New Clip

After a few months of waiting fans outside of Japan have finally been able to check out My Hero Academia's second big feature film effort, My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising. The film had gone on to major success at the box office in Japan, and upon its first round of limited screenings the film is heading to new success with its international box office numbers as well. The opening round of screenings have already gone on to commercial success, and fan reactions from the first screenings have been nothing but positive as well.

But for those fans still waiting on the fence to see the new film, or for those who weren't able to check it out on the very first night, Funimation has dropped a fresh new clip for Heroes Rising that teases one of the big battles that happens between Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, and the mysterious new villain for the film, Nine.

Previewing the English dub release of the new film, the clip sees Bakugo taking on Nine with a few explosions but Nine is countering each one with an energy shield of some kind. As Bakugo continues to struggle, Deku uses his Full Cowling to dart ahead and join the fight as well...resulting in some surprisingly synchronized teamwork between the two rivals.

One of the biggest draws of the film is how Midoriya and the rest of Class 1-A have been teased to join the action this time around, and without the safety net of All Might or other pro heroes that can jump in and save them, the fights against the villains are a lot more fierce as Deku and Bakugo will have to push themselves harder than ever in order to win at the end of the day.

Have you checked out My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising yet? If so, what did you think? Do you plan on seeing the movie at all? Ready to see more of Midoriya and Bakugo's teamwork? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

Funimation describes the film as such, “A must-see story full of passion!! In this movie, Deku, Bakugo, Ochaco, Todoroki, and all the other members of Class 1-A will make an appearance! Even though All Might was admired by [many] all around the world, it was with a sad heart that he had to give up his hero role as the Symbol of Peace. Because of this, a dark force who was moving behind the scenes, a villain named Nine who can be considered the greatest villain thus far.”

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.