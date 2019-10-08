My Hero Academia Movie to Get Manga Companion

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising is releasing later this December in Japan, and all eyes have been on the franchise as fans are wondering just what is on the table for this second movie project. After the first film, Two Heroes, impressed with with its entire production, there’s the hope that the follow up can do the same. While it’s definitely too early to tell whether or not this will be the case, what will help things along is the recently announced manga companion for the film limited to the first wave of fans attending theaters in Japan later this year.

The official Twitter account for the series revealed My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising will be offering a limited edition manga booklet dubbed My Hero Academia Vol. Rising. This booklet will feature exclusive content from behind the scenes of the film and an illustrated cover from series creator Kohei Horikoshi.

This special booklet will be exclusive to those seeing the film in theaters in Japan, and only one million copies will be printed overall. It will feature exclusive content such as an interview with Horikoshi, original sketches for the characters newly introduced in the film, a closer look at the original character designs, and a special manga story from Horikoshi as well.

Fans will want to keep an eye out for that story in particular, too, as the original manga story released alongside the first film actually revealed a key part of All Might’s past not seen in the main series. Who knows what special detail will be included with the second manga tie-in?

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising is currently scheduled to release December 20th in Japan, but there is currently no word on its release to other territories as of this writing. The film is currently described as such, “A must-see story full of passion!! In this movie, Deku, Bakugo, Ochaco, Todoroki, and all the other members of Class A will make an appearance! Even though All Might was admired by [many] all around the world, it was with a sad heart that he had to give up his hero role as the Symbol of Peace. Because of this, a dark force who was moving behind the scenes, a villain named Nine who can be considered the greatest villain thus far.”

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising will be directed by Kenji Nagasaki, who has directed the four seasons of the anime and first movie, with character designs from Yoshihiko Umakoshi, Yosuke Kuroda will be providing the script, Yuki Hayashi will be composing the music for the new film, and like the first film, series creator Kohei Horikoshi will be contributing new character designs and acting as creative supervisor.