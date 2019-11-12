New My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising Villains Unveil their Quirks

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising is quickly approaching its theatrical release in Japan, and the second feature film effort from the franchise will be introducing a group of powerful new villains accompanying the mysterious Nine. This new group will be shaking things up for Izuku Midoriya and the other hero students of Class 1-A as they take on special training on an island, and each one will be bringing their own powerful quirks along for the ride. The official website for the film recently revealed the voices behind two of these new villains, and also cleared up their quirks.

As spotted by @aitaikimochi on Twitter, the two new villains will have quirks hinted at by their names in the film with Mummy and Chimera having bandage focused and multiple animal quirks. Their descriptions break down as such:

The official Boku No Hero Academia HEROES RISING website has updated character profiles for two new villains: Chimera and Mummy! Here are their descriptions and voice actors! Interesting to note: Mummy’s quirk allows him to control anyone that gets caught in his bandages. pic.twitter.com/eW1h4V3oL6 — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) November 11, 2019

Chimera, voiced by Takeuchi Shunsuke in the new film, will be a villain fighting with the characteristics of multiple animals — thus resulting in a look that combines a wolf body with what seems to be an alligator’s tail. Mummy, voiced by Toriumi Kousuke, is a bit more complicated as he’s a villain that can control anyone caught within his bandages.

Together with Slice, a villain previously revealed to use her hair to fight, and Nine, a villain who has been boosted with nine separate quirks within his body, it’s clear that Izuku Midoriya and the others will have their work cut out for them for sure. With such a wide variety of quirks ranging in their elaborateness, this isn’t a group they can brute force their way through.

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising is currently scheduled to release December 20th in Japan, but there is currently no word on its release to other territories as of this writing. The film is currently described as such, “A must-see story full of passion!! In this movie, Deku, Bakugo, Ochaco, Todoroki, and all the other members of Class A will make an appearance! Even though All Might was admired by [many] all around the world, it was with a sad heart that he had to give up his hero role as the Symbol of Peace. Because of this, a dark force who was moving behind the scenes, a villain named Nine who can be considered the greatest villain thus far.”