‘My Hero Academia’ Introduces It’s Own MCU Raft

All Might emerged victorious in the epic throwdown with All For One on the last episode of My Hero Academia, but where exactly do you put someone as powerful as All For One?

The question is answered at the end of this week’s End of the Beginning, Beginning of the End episode. In the after credits tag fans are given a glimpse of Tartarus, a special prison for Villain Criminals. It is an imposing structure in the midst of the ocean, with thick walls and only one way in or out.

Sound familiar? It should, as the Marvel Cinematic Universe has its own on the water prison called The Raft. The Raft is a prison built for those who have extraordinary abilities, as no normal prison can hold them. Fans see this prison in Captain America Civil War, though the biggest difference here is that the entire prison is actually underwater.

The Raft in the MCU is actually completely submerged until a transport comes in, at which point a dock and helicopter pad arises out of the water. Tony Stark goes there after the events of Civil War, seeing Captain America’s team held in cells below, which consists of Hawkeye, Scarlet Witch, Falcon, and Ant-Man.

The Tartarus seems to have the same purpose, as it holds those with powerful Quirks that other facilities can’t hold. All For One is seen being walked through it, restrained in a wheelchair to his cell. While he might be down, for now, his last statement doesn’t paint a bright picture for UA, as he already has his predecessor ready to go.

“I lost All Might,” All For One says. “It was a pitiful struggle. But you were wrong. At the end of the fight, you chose a path that led you closer to your students. You missed your chance to leave. You lost your chance to die. A teacher’s job is to help his student become independent. The teacher he’s come to rely on goes someplace he can’t reach, and his hatred grows stronger, allowing him to walk the path of a true leader. He has comrades. He’s learned how to increase their number. You’ll be fine, Tomura Shigaraki. Take all the experience, hatred, and regret and use it to move forward. Next, it’s your turn.”

My Hero Academia: End of the Beginning, Beginning of the End is available now on Crunchyroll and will be available on Hulu as well.