My Hero Academia: Is Mineta Actuallty A LGBTQ Character?

By Kofi Outlaw

Is My Hero Academia's Mineta really a LGBTQ+ character? That's the question that a lot of fans are asking right now, after reading the latest chapter of the series. My Hero Academia chapter 321 sees Class 1-A team up to save Izuku Midoriya from himself after Deku has gone slightly off the deep end with his obsessive pursuit of All For One.

This "battle" allows each member of Class 1-A to step up and shine with some impressive action and some heartfelt emotion about friendship. However, when it came to Mineta's moment, the love he expressed for Izuku has some convinced that My Hero Academia creator Kohei Horikoshi was revealing more about the character than it may initially seem.

The idea of Mineta being LGBTQ+ would be a major trip for a lot of My Hero Academia fans, as the little pervy boy has long been a lighting rod for the series.

Check out the debate about whether My Hero Academia Chapter 321 has made a big LGBTQ+ reveal about Mineta:

What Does "Love" Mean?

The whole debate about Mineta's LGBTQ+ status stems from the semantics of what you think this translation means. 

prevnext

Monkey's Paw Turn

Yaoi stans have been waiting years to see some of the boys of My Hero Academia profess love for one another - but finally getting that moment from arguably the most sexist and pervy character in the series is, indeed, a "Mon

prevnext

Not What It Says...

One of My Hero Academia's most prolific translators rebukes the idea of the words indicating something about Mineta's sexuality. 

prevnext

Totally What It Says...

For every translation, there is a counter-translation that claims there's only one way that Horikoshi could've possibly meant that word. 

prevnext

This Is Going To Escalate

However you view this translation, one thing is for sure: this isn't done being an issue. 

prevnext

Twitter Funny AF

In the end, this may be the truest statement of all. Twitter is a hilarious place. 

prevnext

Mineta Trending

0comments

If nothing else, this My Hero Academia debate is bringing more awareness to Mineta than the character has arguably ever had. And that's a good thing? 

My Hero Academia releases new chapters FREE ONLINE weekly. Season 5 of the anime is now streaming on Funimation and Hulu.

prev
Start the Conversation

of