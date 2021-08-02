My Hero Academia: Is Mineta Actuallty A LGBTQ Character?

Is My Hero Academia's Mineta really a LGBTQ+ character? That's the question that a lot of fans are asking right now, after reading the latest chapter of the series. My Hero Academia chapter 321 sees Class 1-A team up to save Izuku Midoriya from himself after Deku has gone slightly off the deep end with his obsessive pursuit of All For One.

This "battle" allows each member of Class 1-A to step up and shine with some impressive action and some heartfelt emotion about friendship. However, when it came to Mineta's moment, the love he expressed for Izuku has some convinced that My Hero Academia creator Kohei Horikoshi was revealing more about the character than it may initially seem.

The idea of Mineta being LGBTQ+ would be a major trip for a lot of My Hero Academia fans, as the little pervy boy has long been a lighting rod for the series.

Check out the debate about whether My Hero Academia Chapter 321 has made a big LGBTQ+ reveal about Mineta: