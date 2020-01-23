Is My Hero Academia Setting The Stage For A Prequel Series?

While the world of My Hero Academia has pretty much left its feet in the present, there have been numerous instances where we have taken a look back into the past of various heroes. Currently, in the manga, we are given a run down of how One For All has been transferred down the line, briefly visiting each of the wielders of the Quirk all the way to both All Might and Midoriya. While the popular franchise is one that weaves a story based on the building blocks of said universe’s prior events, we have to ask ourselves if a spin off series in either the anime, manga, or both will arrive at some point in the future!

Recently, in the spin-off series of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, the side story and the main continuity met somewhere in the middle as ghosts from Eraserhead’s past came back to haunt him in the form of a new Nomu. More time has been given to flesh out the life of Nana Shimura and what her influence on the One For All Quirk means for Midoriya. Finally, a terrifying and tragic tale was explored with the story of Shigaraki’s Quirk manifesting for the first time and how it eliminated every member of his family. Needless to say, we’re barely scratching the surface of the world of UA Academy here so there is no lack of material to mine.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Most specifically, a moment from the most recent chapter of My Hero Academia’s manga dove into a scene that seems to have a lot of legs to it from the past, wherein All For One is hunting down each inheritor of his rival’s Quirk, attempting to take it for himself. As All Might describes the horrible scenarios that took place in a time that was “far worse” for heroes, the smiling one time “Symbol of Peace” gave us a few ideas for how a spin-off could look were they to venture down that road.

Examining a world where heroes weren’t on the “top of the food chain” would be extremely interesting seeing as how UA Academy and the professional heroes essentially rule the roost. Presenting a storyline where heroes are being hunted and crime is running rampant would make for an exciting backdrop while examining the past of My Hero Academia without a doubt.

What do you think of the idea of My Hero Academia creating a spin-off series that focuses on the past based on the recent explanations of this different world? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and UA Academy!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.