My Hero Academia Reveals Izuku's Mom's Reaction to His Dark Deku Transformation

My Hero Academia revealed a heartbreaking reunion between Izuku Midoriya and his mother, Inko, with the newest chapter of Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series! The Final Act of the series has reached an intense new phase because after Katsuki Bakugo and the rest of Class 1-A finally got through to Izuku and stopped him from going down his self-destructive path, the pain for the young hero was far from over. Upon trying to return to U.A. High School (which is now being used as a fortress to protect the refugees), Izuku's learned just how hated he really is.

Public opinion of the young hero has soured due to the secrets and rumors surrounding One For All have begun making their way out to them, and thus Izuku has become the target of ire. But unfortunately, the one who's heart is breaking the most from all of this is Izuku's mother, Inko, who finally reunited with her son in the newest chapter and tearfully breaks down over what has happened to her child since they last met.

Chapter 323 of the series continues from after Ochaco and the others brought Izuku to U.A. and it's revealed that Izuku's mother is one of the people that have taken refuge at the school. She wants to run to his side immediately, but is held back by Bakugo's mother as it's clearly too dangerous of a situation for the moment. The crowd begins turning on Izuku even more as they try and push him out, but Ochaco makes a stand and gets them to truly look at how hurt Izuku really is.

She tells them about how much pain and damage he's gone through so far, and wants them to really look at him. It's here we see how Izuku's mother reacts to Deku's damaged body, and she gets a good look at how much his costume has been worn down and dirtied through how much he's been fighting. It's the exact thing she's been afraid of this entire time ever since he started training to become a hero, and now seeing her worst fears come to pass must be truly disheartening.

We've yet to see the two of them reconnect following this Dark Deku transition, and Inko has yet to learn Izuku's One For All secret, so now it begs the question of how she'll react to that. But what do you think? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!