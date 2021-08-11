My Hero Academia Explains the Public's Opinion of Deku

✖

My Hero Academia explained what the public opinion surrounding Deku actually is with the newest chapter of the series! The Final Act of Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series has been nothing but intense and kicked off with Izuku Midoriya revealing his One For All secret to his former classmates before leaving school forever. What fans didn't expect was that his classmates weren't the only ones who knew about the secret as not only was it soon revealed that Endeavor and pro heroes knew all about it, but now apparently the public has become aware of this as well.

It's been teased throughout the previous chapters that Deku had gotten a major target on his back not only from All For One (who didn't go public with his search for Deku himself), but from the public at large as the press had started digging into what caused the current destruction and terrible state of affairs Japan now finds itself in. As parts of his secret have come out, Deku has since become a pariah because people are aware he is Tomura Shigaraki's target.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 322 reveals that while the public don't have a full grasp on the One For All secret situation, they are at least aware that Shigaraki has been chasing after Deku. With Class 1-A finally beating some sense into Deku over the course of the previous chapters, he finally relented and decided to accept their help following some very emotional words from Katsuki Bakugo. But when they go back to U.A., Deku learns how the world sees him now.

Although U.A. has become advanced in its protective measures, and is now being used as a safe house for the people of Japan, Deku finds that the people there don't welcome him in the slightest as they won't let him take one step into the school. They're angered that they abandoned their homes thinking it would be safe, but call Deku a "ticking time bomb" as they believe he'll put them all in danger once more.

But the people's opinions don't really matter in the grand scheme of things. The chapter also reveals that Class 1-A is still standing by his side, and Deku's spent the last few months going down a darker path that had given the public a very different opinion of him before all of this anyway. In the end, this is really only demonstrating that he's on a long road to repairing the damage done to his heroic image.

With the idea of heroes being ruined by All For One's tactics enough as it is, public opinion is probably the least of his worries.