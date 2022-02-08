My Hero Academia Reunites Izuku and Ochaco in Emotional New Scene

My Hero Academia finally brought Izuku Midoriya and Ochaco Uraraka back together with an emotional reunion in the newest chapter of the series! Given just how much has happened in Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga series ever since it kicked off the Final Act, Izuku and the other young heroes have had very little time to actually sit and absorb every traumatic event they have been through since the Paranormal Liberation Front War. This has been especially true for Izuku, who has been at the center of it all, and Ochaco, who has been hurting for Izuku this whole time.

Izuku began to see a new side to Ochaco ever since she spoke up for him when the citizens were trying to keep him out of the U.A. High School safe zone, and he’s been looking to speak to her about it and thank her. It’s just been a tough time for all of the heroes because as soon as they settled the issue with Deku, they soon found out that the villains were already going to make their move. As the heroes now ready to move out for the final conflict, Izuku and Ochaco finally got to open up to one another.

Chapter 342 of the series sees Izuku finding time to sneak in a quiet moment with Ochaco before they make their move on the villains, and he thanks her for speaking up for him. She’s standing by herself and looking out into the distance, and she explains to him that when she made that heroic speech she was also thinking about Himiko Toga. She notices how sad Toga truly is, and reveals that she’s hoping there’s a way to get through to her and redeem her much like they want to with Yuga Aoyama.

Izuku confesses to her that he feels the same way towards Tomura Shigaraki. Like she did with Toga, he senses a small sadness underneath and even tells her about the young boy he saw struggling on the inside. They both understand there’s no way around a full confrontation, but both realize they hope for a better way to actually win out at the end of the day. It’s a small moment that the two of them needed, but it also carries a big cloud over it in that neither of them are guaranteed to survive.

But what do you think? How did you feel about this bittersweet reunion between Izuku and Ochaco? What do you think it means for the Final Act War?