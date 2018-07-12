‘My Hero Academia’ Spoilers Reveal the Name of Izuku’s New Attack

My Hero Academia season 3 is moving into its second half with a new storyline, the “Hero License Exam Arc”, which will bring some important new changes for series protagonist, Izuku Midoriya. Deku will be getting an important costume upgrade, which will help him better control his One For All quirk and develop some new attack strategies. Thanks to some new My Hero Academia episode spoilers, we now know more about the type of new attack Midoriya will be developing:

The #BokuNoHeroAcademia Season 3 Episode 53 title is “The Test” and will be out July 21st! Here’s the translation of the episode preview from WSJ!

Source: @YonkouProd pic.twitter.com/og3ir2hmdE — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochii) July 12, 2018



As My Hero Academia scooper @aitaikimochii reveals in her episode 53 translation:

“The Provisional License Exam Starts!

Deku learns to focus on his legs with his new move the “Shoot Style!” Each member of Class A also take a step forward with their new power movies and the day of the Provisional License Exam gets closer!!”

After Midoriya damaged his arms so badly while defeating villain Muscular, he was told that further strain on his arms from One For All would leave him permanently damaged. Now that All Might has retired after draining the last of his power battling the evil All For One, it’s time for Midoriya to step up as his replacement – and that means learning how to fight while better balancing the strain of his quirk.

Support division wiz-kid Mei Hatsume will be stepping in to help Izuku with his costume upgrade, which will be in part geared toward helping reduce the damage One For All is doing to his arms. With some better technical support, and some focused training, Izuku seems to be getting ready to compete in the government’s Hero License Exam; for more on what’s coming up in My Hero Academia season 3’s second half, check out our breakdown, below:

“The “Hero License Exam Arc” catches up with U.A. in its new boarding school form, with students picking up where their studies left off: training for the Provisional Hero License Exam. The exam is a biannual test the government holds, in order to grant provisional pro hero licenses to the most capable students; after the villain attacks on U.A., the school administrators are especially keen on arming their students with the legal authorization to fight back and save innocents, should the villains strike again. However, after All Might’s retirement and the various troubling incidents in the pro hero world, the government has made this year’s license exams even tougher and more selective than ever,meaning Izuku and Class 1-A have to step up their respective games, if they hope to pass.

This particular story arc opens up the pro hero world and student trainee world in a major way – particularly by introducing rival schools and students for U.A. Shiketsu High School is U.A.’s chief rival, holding the title of ‘most prestigious’ in the Western region, as U.A. is in the Eastern. There’s also Ketsubutsu Academy High School, which is also in the running. From these new schools we meet some talented new students, who compete against Izuku and U.A.’s other candidates in the exam. The test itself happens in phases, similar to the Sports Festival, with two main parts to the exam. Meanwhile, there are several other big subplots, as the students, heroes, and larger world begin to truly enter a world that no longer has All Might. And in the shadows, the League of Villains begins to regroup after their leader’s defeat…”

Catch new episodes of My Hero Academia streaming on Saturday mornings. The first My Hero Academia movie drops on August 3rd, after an early preview at San Diego Comic-Con 2018.